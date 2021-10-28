Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Financial Survey

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and China Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -20.88% -1.87% China Life Insurance 7.63% 13.39% 1.41%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Midwest and China Life Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Midwest presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.22%. Given Midwest’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than China Life Insurance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Midwest and China Life Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million 13.96 -$12.44 million ($4.42) -8.94 China Life Insurance $111.37 billion 0.45 $7.28 billion $1.28 6.99

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Life Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of China Life Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Life Insurance beats Midwest on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products. It is also involved in the third-party asset management, annuity funds, fund management, investment management, pension security, occupational pension, reinsurance, and health management businesses. China Life Insurance Company Limited sells its products through agents, direct sales representatives, and dedicated and non-dedicated agencies. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

