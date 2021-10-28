Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Position Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 24.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,390,000 after acquiring an additional 46,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,531,000 after acquiring an additional 267,353 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Mimecast in the second quarter worth about $1,933,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mimecast in the second quarter worth about $14,207,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $438,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $2,352,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,908 shares of company stock worth $15,025,453. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $68.94 on Thursday. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

