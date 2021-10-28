Missfresh (NYSE:MF) vs. Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Head-To-Head Review

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) and Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Missfresh shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Kirkland’s shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kirkland’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Missfresh and Kirkland’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Missfresh N/A N/A N/A Kirkland’s 6.10% 37.71% 8.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Missfresh and Kirkland’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Missfresh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kirkland’s $543.50 million 0.54 $16.64 million N/A N/A

Kirkland’s has higher revenue and earnings than Missfresh.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Missfresh and Kirkland’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Missfresh 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kirkland’s 0 0 3 0 3.00

Missfresh currently has a consensus price target of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 309.83%. Kirkland’s has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.70%. Given Missfresh’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Missfresh is more favorable than Kirkland’s.

Summary

Kirkland’s beats Missfresh on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Missfresh Company Profile

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc. operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products. It also offers an extensive assortment of holiday merchandise during seasonal periods. The company was founded by Carl T. Kirkland in 1966 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

