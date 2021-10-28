Mist (MIST) Price Up 28.9% Over Last Week

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. Mist has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can currently be bought for about $0.0764 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mist has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00049429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00207933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00098915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

