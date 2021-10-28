Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,628 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $16,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

