Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Up 2,080.0% in October

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 2,080.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of MTSFY stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.07. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $74.70.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

