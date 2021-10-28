Mizuho Raises Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $200.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.70.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX opened at $180.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $186.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.86.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after buying an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $634,867,000 after acquiring an additional 77,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Xilinx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $597,832,000 after acquiring an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $408,354,000 after acquiring an additional 382,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Xilinx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,351,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $340,121,000 after acquiring an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.