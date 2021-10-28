MKS Instruments, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

MKS Instruments has increased its dividend by 13.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MKS Instruments has a payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $12.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $142.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

