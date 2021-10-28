MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,050 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 12.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,918,000 after acquiring an additional 322,040 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 27.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,691,000 after acquiring an additional 258,798 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 693.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 259,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,890,000 after acquiring an additional 227,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 85.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 485,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,749,000 after acquiring an additional 223,634 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

TRV opened at $159.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.96 and its 200 day moving average is $155.05. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

