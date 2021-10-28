MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 3,272 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 601,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after purchasing an additional 249,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 422.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,146,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,300,000 after purchasing an additional 202,577 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,427,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,706,000 after purchasing an additional 139,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,494,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,991,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $50.03 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $50.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.