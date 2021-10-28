MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 49,116 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 455.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,116 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $5,510,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 32.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,683 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $45,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,592,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

