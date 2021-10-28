MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 644 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,223,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Dover by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Dover by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in Dover by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 29,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

NYSE DOV opened at $165.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

