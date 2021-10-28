Mogul Productions (STARS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $363,484.00

Mogul Productions (CURRENCY:STARS) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Mogul Productions coin can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mogul Productions has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mogul Productions has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $363,484.00 worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00069770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00071162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00094598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,073.27 or 1.00283021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.26 or 0.06747458 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002552 BTC.

About Mogul Productions

Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,657,541 coins. The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul

