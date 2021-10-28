Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Director Sells $27,175.00 in Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Momentive Global stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 1.23. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.