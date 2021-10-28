Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.84

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

MYSRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

