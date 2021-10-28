Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $543.75

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $543.75 and last traded at $539.98, with a volume of 4499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $525.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.11.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $676,742.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,069,351.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $942,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,927 shares of company stock worth $31,557,937. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409,555 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,564,000 after purchasing an additional 409,414 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $164,038,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,077,000 after buying an additional 319,483 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

