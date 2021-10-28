Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Shares Sold by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp cut its position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,027 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.21% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 55.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAAC stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $10.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

