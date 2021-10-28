Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,948 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Moody’s worth $105,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.27.

MCO opened at $392.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $395.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

