Morgan Stanley Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $215.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.57. The stock had a trading volume of 32,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $243.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.90 and its 200 day moving average is $219.06. The firm has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 53,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 106,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

