Morgan Stanley Buys 304,311 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,802,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $381,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.26. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

