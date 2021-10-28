Morgan Stanley Has $406.61 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $406,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,561,000 after buying an additional 1,466,628 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,375 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,559,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,613,000 after purchasing an additional 52,021 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,315,000 after purchasing an additional 116,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $109.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

