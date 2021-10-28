Morgan Stanley Increases 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $194.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $194.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MMM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3M from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.46.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $178.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.98 and a 200 day moving average of $195.16. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of 3M by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

