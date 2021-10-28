Morgan Stanley Purchases 10,714 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $446,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.27.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $186.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.80 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

