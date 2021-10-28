Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.94

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $29.72, with a volume of 7506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MHGVY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mowi ASA in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mowi ASA currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

Mowi ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

