M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Olin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,201,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after acquiring an additional 372,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Olin by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,092,000 after acquiring an additional 527,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Olin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,833,000 after acquiring an additional 103,708 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,367,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,276,000 after buying an additional 46,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Olin stock opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $59.20.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.