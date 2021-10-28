M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,483 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.27.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

