M&T Bank Corp Has $589,000 Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,282,000 after acquiring an additional 104,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after acquiring an additional 689,001 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 645,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,326,000 after acquiring an additional 37,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after acquiring an additional 140,402 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $96.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.14. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The company’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

