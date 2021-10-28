M&T Bank Corp Has $613,000 Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LXP opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

