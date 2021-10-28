M&T Bank Corp Has $665,000 Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $94.17 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $89.65 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

