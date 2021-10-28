M&T Bank Corp Purchases 25 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Pool by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,282,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pool by 47.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $4,274,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Pool by 15.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,725,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $23,408,544 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.29.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $499.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $517.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.