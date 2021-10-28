M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,500 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The York Water were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The York Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The York Water by 7,118.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The York Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in The York Water by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The York Water by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The York Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 30.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. The York Water’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

