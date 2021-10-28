M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 277,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 269,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 127,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $102.19 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.11 and a 200 day moving average of $113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

