M&T Bank’s (MTB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $170.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.24.

Shares of MTB opened at $149.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.71. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 44,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,671,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 57,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

