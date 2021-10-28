Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $552.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will announce $552.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $496.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $639.30 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $421.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUR opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

