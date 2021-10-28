Murphy Oil (MUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Murphy Oil stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Murphy Oil worth $24,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

