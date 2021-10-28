Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

MYE stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.70 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Myers Industries news, Director William A. Foley bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,615.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $175,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,370.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,100 shares of company stock worth $265,990. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

