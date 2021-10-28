Nantahala Capital Management LLC Acquires 313,321 Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 41.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,321 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of DarioHealth worth $22,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the second quarter worth $396,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 228.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 21.3% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 379,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 66,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the second quarter worth $732,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the second quarter worth $4,293,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRIO stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,965. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43. DarioHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $256.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.32.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRIO. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.35.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

