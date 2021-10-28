Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $16.15 Million Stock Position in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,864 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 10.62% of Reading International worth $16,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Reading International by 200.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Reading International by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Reading International during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Reading International during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Reading International during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reading International stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $105.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.84. Reading International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $7.64.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a net margin of 6.11%.

Separately, Macquarie lowered Reading International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

