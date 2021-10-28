Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $44.53 Million Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590,927 shares during the period. Syndax Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.3% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $44,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,410,158.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $92,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 144,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,233 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,155. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

