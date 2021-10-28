National Bank Financial Cuts Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to C$12.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Real Matters stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. Real Matters has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title and Canada. The company was founded by Michael A. Johnston in 2004 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

