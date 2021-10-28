National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Shares of NKSH opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $229.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds purchased 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.84 per share, with a total value of $29,439.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $52,471 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Bankshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in National Bankshares by 18.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Bankshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in National Bankshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

