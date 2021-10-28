National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $385-425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.13 million.National Instruments also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.470-$0.610 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NATI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NATI traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.58 and a beta of 1.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

