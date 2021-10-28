Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,303,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 243,761 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 9.58% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $13,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 448,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Chisholm sold 3,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $32,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,235 shares of company stock worth $135,211. Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NGS opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a market cap of $152.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 2.11. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.97.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.89%.

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

