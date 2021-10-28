Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.98 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.09%.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $15.54 on Thursday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.