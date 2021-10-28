Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

NYSE NMM opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $555.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.89.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.03 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 14.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter worth $4,408,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter worth $851,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after acquiring an additional 611,991 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 6,215.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter worth $449,000. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

