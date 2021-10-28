NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NBT Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBTB. Piper Sandler raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NBT Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.10% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

