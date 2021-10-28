Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Neo Lithium from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NLC opened at C$6.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$884.82 million and a P/E ratio of 68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 31.24 and a quick ratio of 31.20. Neo Lithium has a 12-month low of C$0.92 and a 12-month high of C$6.32.

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neo Lithium will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neo Lithium

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

