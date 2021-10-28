NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,597,862 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of NetApp worth $130,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $454,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in NetApp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $763,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,202 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $74,227,000 after buying an additional 117,875 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NetApp by 17.2% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 73,808 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,224. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average is $82.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.