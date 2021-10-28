Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,033 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 150.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI stock opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

