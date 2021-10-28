Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,335,000 after purchasing an additional 188,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Financial Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,139,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,014,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in American Financial Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,373,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in American Financial Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 760,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,873,000 after buying an additional 52,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,979. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $134.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $141.25. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

